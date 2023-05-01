An outdoor recreation enthusiast from Colorado named Na'im McKee recently put his survival knowledge to the test on Discovery's hit tv show 'Naked and Afraid'.
Per the terms of the show, McKee was dropped off at a remote location with a partner to face the elements, find food, and survive for 21 days—completely naked. Na'im was joined by survivalist and Naked and Afraid alum Rachel Strohl for the challenge.
According to the episode's description, the two were placed in the "rugged wilderness" of the Province of Chaco, Argentina.
In a Facebook post about the show, Na'im referred to his time in Argentina as the "Mount Everest of survival challenges".
Check out a sneak peak of the episode below. Keep in mind that as the name of the show suggests, there is blurred nudity in this clip.
The episode aired on Sunday and is now available to stream on Discovery+.
Could you take on this challenge? Let us know in the comments!
