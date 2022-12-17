Wolford Reservoir, near Kremmling, has recorded its third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning ever, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW crews began spawning protocols on October 17, this year.
“We weren’t sure what this year's egg take would look like at Wolford,” said CPW aquatic biologist Jon Ewert in a news release.
“By day eight we had only collected around 250,000 eggs. However, things changed overnight and by day 10 we saw a 67% increase in the number of ripe females in the trap, almost doubling the number of eggs collected.”
According to CPW, the team collected 2 million eggs in one month of the operation, matching the total amount collected in 2020.
“After the team completed spawning on Nov. 9, I was sure we’d start to see the spawn number decrease,” said Ewert.
“When spawning was complete on the 11th, I realized I might be wrong. With a late season run of males, which does happen, we were able to hit 2.5 million eggs the following week.”
In total, the crew collected roughly 2.7 million eggs from 4,195 ripe females.
"Statewide, CPW collected an estimated 8.5 million kokanee salmon eggs from five locations this season. Wolford Reservoir led the state with the most eggs collected from a single body of water with 2.7 million eggs. Lake Nighthorse in the Southwest came in second with 2.3 million eggs collected," the release said.
Kokanee salmon are native to many lakes in the western United States and Canada but were introduced to Colorado. They're reportedly found in more than 20 bodies of water around the state.
