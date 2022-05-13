Hot and dry conditions have resulted in Colorado's snowpack rapidly dwindling, bringing the entire state's snowpack below the 20-year median.
At the typical 'peak snowpack' date, April 8, Colorado's statewide snowpack was at 90 percent of the to-date 20-year median. On May 13, the state is at just 66 percent of the to-date median with no significant snow on the horizon.
While being at 66 percent of the typical snowpack statewide might sound pretty shocking, in itself, the more noteworthy aspect of the snowpack is how uneven it is around the state when compared to the local to-date medians.
Northern Colorado is faring significantly better than Southern Colorado, with river basins in the northern region above the 66 percent of median threshold, with one being at 92 percent of the to-date snowpack median. Meanwhile, no river basin in Southern Colorado is above 50 percent of the to-date snowpack median, with the Upper Rio Grande at just 9 percent of the to-date median.
See what this looks like on the map below:
While the snowpack drops off, the drought around the state has been ticking upward. The most severe drought is found in the southern portion of the state, but 91.5 percent of the state is currently experiencing drought conditions.
Strong winds also continue to gust, driving fire danger high in much of Colorado.
Stay up-to-date with where red flag warnings are present on the National Weather Service website.
