According to SNOTEL data, Colorado is way ahead of its median to-date snowpack statewide. That being said, all of Colorado's regions aren't getting snow equally thus far this season, with some spots way above their median numbers while others lag behind.
Leading the charge in snowpack is Colorado's Yampa-White-Little Snake River Basin area. Located in the northwest corner of the state, it's currently at 337 percent of the to-date snowpack median. This early season snow is something to welcome, too, with this part of the state also being where the most severe drought is present.
The lowest snowpack, compared to the to-date median, is found in the South Platte River Basin. Located in the northeast corner of the state and reaching down toward Denver and the northern Front Range mountains, this river basin is at just 93 percent of the to-date median snowpack.
Statewide, Colorado is at 189 of the to-date snowpack median, as of October 28. See more information about the state's snowpack here and note that these numbers will change on a daily basis.
