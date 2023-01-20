The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) recorded 750 traffic deaths in Colorado last year, marking the most roadway deaths in the state since 1981. The number of fatalities has jumped by 78 deaths since 2021, when 672 people died on Colorado roads.
"In light of the near-record number of overall fatalities on Colorado's roads, as well as record numbers of motorcycle and pedestrian deaths, state officials are implementing a comprehensive plan to address the rising trend in traffic fatalities," according to a news release.
CDOT, Colorado State Patrol, and the Division of Motor Vehicles will be announcing the state's response to this concerning trend on Monday, the release said.
"Over the last decade the rate and number of traffic deaths in Colorado has been on the rise, and state officials have made it a priority to take action to reverse this trend. The state's response includes the rollout of the "Advancing Transportation Safety Program," which includes four key areas of focus: Safe Drivers; Safe People; Safe Roads; and Post-Crash Care," officials said.
More 2022 fatality data and trends will be release at that time.
