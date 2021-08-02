A state known for being home to some of the healthiest people in the country, Colorado was recently ranked seventh on WalletHub's "2021's Best & Worst States for Health Care."
The study compiled its ranking by comparing all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 44 measures of cost, accessibility, and outcome. These measures included the cost of medical and dental visits, hospital beds per capita, and life expectancy.
Among these three factors, Colorado ranked 22nd in cost, 17th in access, and 3rd in outcomes.
According to data from the study, Colorado also has the lowest heart disease rate in the country. With Colorado being such a physically active state, the ranking comes as no surprise.
The average American household spends more than $11,000 per year on personal health care, according to a recent estimate from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
The need for affordable healthcare has become increasingly important as healthcare spending surges and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“Americans need affordable, quality health care more than ever this year as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the website reads. “State healthcare systems need to care for those who contract the virus, including the concerning new Delta variant, while making sure not to neglect the regular health care needs of their residents.”
Massachusetts ranked No. 1 on the list for the country's best healthcare, followed by Rhode Island, Minnesota, Hawaii, and Maryland. Alabama landed last on the list.
See the full study here.
