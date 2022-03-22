In recent months, Colorado was ranked as one of the healthiest states in the country. Now, it's also being called one of the best states for healthcare in a report from Healthcare Transformers.
"Analyzing healthcare is a complicated endeavor, and there are many factors that contribute to how effective a healthcare system is. The data points included in this report have been chosen as they show a wide range of information, from official statistics to the opinions of residents," the report said.
Each state was ranked following a data analysis that considered 14 metrics, including number of hospitals in the state, number of residents per hospital in that state, and patient satisfaction.
"These metrics were then divided by the population to work out the number of hospitals, etc. per capita. This allowed for the metrics to be compared state by state fairly. Each metric was ranked from 1-51, with the higher rank being given to the more favorable metric scores," the analysis said.
Colorado ultimately scored a 49.8, landing in 10th place overall. The map below shows how other states across the country faired.
New York was determined to be the state with the best healthcare, while Ohio came in last place. See the full list here.
Does Colorado's rank surprise you? Let us know in the comments.
