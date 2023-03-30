A recent data analysis from WalletHub sought to determine which American states were the 'most innovative' by considering 22 related metrics.
While the District of Columbia topped the list and Massachusetts ranked second, first among the states, Colorado wasn't far behind.
Colorado ranked 6th overall and 5th among American states, with a 6th-place ranking overall in the 'human capital' category of metrics (which included metrics like AP exam participation and share of population in technology-related career fields) and a 5th-place ranking overall in the 'Innovation Environment' category of metrics (which included metrics like entrepreneurial activity, presence of technology companies, and R & D spending).
Among all states plus DC, Colorado ranked 5th when it came to 'share of STEM professionals', also ranking 5th when it came to 'Share of Technology Companies'. It's also worth noting that the state ranked 4th when it came to eight-grade math and science performance.
The lowest ranking state on the WalletHub list was Mississippi.
See the full analysis here.
