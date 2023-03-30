Old railcar at Denver Union station Photo Credit: Imre Cikajlo (iStock).

Photo Credit: Imre Cikajlo (iStock).

 Imre Cikajlo

A recent data analysis from WalletHub sought to determine which American states were the 'most innovative' by considering 22 related metrics.

While the District of Columbia topped the list and Massachusetts ranked second, first among the states, Colorado wasn't far behind.

Colorado ranked 6th overall and 5th among American states, with a 6th-place ranking overall in the 'human capital' category of metrics (which included metrics like AP exam participation and share of population in technology-related career fields) and a 5th-place ranking overall in the 'Innovation Environment' category of metrics (which included metrics like entrepreneurial activity, presence of technology companies, and R & D spending).

Among all states plus DC, Colorado ranked 5th when it came to 'share of STEM professionals', also ranking 5th when it came to 'Share of Technology Companies'. It's also worth noting that the state ranked 4th when it came to eight-grade math and science performance.

The lowest ranking state on the WalletHub list was Mississippi.

See the full analysis here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.