Colorado ranked below average in a recent analysis highlighting the safest states during COVID-19 pandemic. According to a WalletHub analysis released on Thursday, Colorado ranks as the 33rd safest state for COVID-19 based on data from June.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across the following metrics to determine the rankings: vaccination rate for the eligible population, positive testing rate, hospitalizations rate, death rate, and transmission rate.
Colorado ranked 38th in 'death rate ranking', with a lower ranking meaning fewer deaths, and 21st in 'vaccination rank ranking', with a lower rank meaning more people have been vaccinated.
As of June 9, about 43% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
States with the highest vaccination rates include Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine. Idaho, Wyoming, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi are among the lowest.
Vermont was ranked as the safest state in the analysis, followed by Massachusetts and California. Montana was ranked as the least safest state during the pandemic.
See the full results of the study here.
