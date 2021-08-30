Whether it's giving it all to reach the top of a mountain or showing up in the office, the culture of hard work seems to come natural to Coloradans.
According to a new report from WalletHub, Colorado is the 13th hardest-working state in America.
In order to determine which states work the hardest, WalletHub compared all 50 states across ten key metrics. The data set ranges from average hours worked per week to share of workers leaving vacation time unused to average daily leisure time.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
The Centennial State also ranked 4th for the lowest average leisure time spent per day.
Alaska is ranked as the hardest working state, followed by North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas. Colorado's 13th-place rank was followed by Utah at 14th and Tennessee at 15th. New Mexico came in last overall as the least-hard working state.
American workers put in an average of 1,767 hours per year, as of 2021, according to the World Economic Forum. That’s 435 hours per year more than Germans work.
See the full report here.
GEAR UP FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE: Use code OTC20 for 20% off the OutThere Colorado online store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.