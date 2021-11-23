A data analysis from QuoteWizard called Colorado the U.S. state with the most physically active people.
The study of all 50 states evaluated two categories of CDC data in order to identify the most active state, including the percent of residents who exercise regularly and the percent of obese residents per state.
They included each state's obesity rate in order to illustrate the effect of regular exercise on obesity, according to the report.
Data showed that 83.8 percent of Coloradans exercise regularly and that 22.7 percent are obese.
Mississippi ranked the lowest with 69.1 percent of people that exercise on a regular basis and a 39.9 percent obesity rate.
The report also took into account how the COVID-19 pandemic may have impacted results. It further discusses how states with more active people reported adverse mental health effects as a result of the stay-at-home orders.
"In a state like Colorado, which Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data found to have the highest rate of physically active people in the country, the compounding effects on mental health could be reflected on a higher percentage of the population," the analysis read.
"With 83.8% of Coloradans being physically active, compared to 69.1% of Mississippians, a larger percentage of the population is likely to have adverse mental health effects from stay-at-home orders."
