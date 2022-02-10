Utilizing data from the National UFO Reporting Center hotline, Stacker.com compiled a list of where the most UFO sightings have occurred in the United States. Unsurprising to those familiar with Colorado's starry nights and vast open spaces, the Centennial State ranked pretty high among the states.
According to the Stacker report, Colorado has had a total of 2,187 sightings reported via the hotline, which started receiving reports in 1974. The hotline database does include significant UFO reports dating back to 1400, though the vast majority of sightings have been reported in recent decades.
Colorado's total of 2,187 sightings was enough to earn the state the 13th spot on the ranked list of 51 places (states plus DC). Stacker also acknowledged a locally infamous UFO report that took place in the San Luis Valley – the tale of Snippy the horse.
Though not a UFO sighting, some have blamed the mutilation of Snippy on something extraterrestrial. After a couple days spent missing, Snippy was found mutilated, without organs or blood. Other odd details have kept the story in the spotlight for years.
Colorado's San Luis Valley has been a UFO hotspot for years, far from light pollution and frequently home to clear night skies. Several spots in the area have even been recognized by the International Dark-Sky Association for providing a great view of the celestial world, including the Great Sand Dunes National Park and the town of Crestone (see more dark sky spots around Colorado here).
All that extraterrestrial talk in the San Luis Valley led to the opening of the UFO Watchtower in 2000, which provides a space for stargazers to gather on an elevated platform with big views.
According to Stacker.com, the state with the most sightings was determined to be California, with their 10,333 sightings being roughly five times the number of sightings reported in Colorado. The state with the fewest sightings was North Dakota – this 4th-least densely populated state nationwide only has 192 recorded sightings. It's also worth noting that Washington DC has had 87 UFO reports.
Find a pretty wild video of a UFO in Colorado here.
