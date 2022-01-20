A recent data analysis conducted by WalletHub named Colorado the 7th-worst state in the country for driving in 2022.
"Road conditions naturally aren’t consistent across the entire country. To identify the states with the most positive driving experiences, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a positive commute," the report read.
The ranking included factors like cost of car ownership and maintenance, as well as traffic concerns, infrastructure quality, and safety.
SNAPSHOT: How did Colorado rank overall? (1- Best; 50-Worst)
Cost of Ownership & Maintenance: 40
Traffic & Infrastructure: 38
Safety: 33
Access to Vehicles & Maintenance: 16
While Colorado ranked average in terms of safety, the Colorado Department of Transportation recently revealed that 2021 was the deadliest year on Colorado's roads yet.
Iowa was determined to be the best state for drivers. The WalletHub map below shows how other states around the country ranked.
Find a list of the most dangerous drives in the state, here.
