A recent data analysis published by WalletHub has named Colorado the fourth 'most educated' state in the country.
"For millions of Americans, a good education is the ticket to a better future. College opens doors to more career opportunities, higher earnings, and new social connections, among other benefits," the report reads.
The analysis evaluated 18 key indicators to make the determination including educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.
Colorado ranked behind Connecticut, Maryland, and Massachusetts (which came in first).
SNAPSHOT: How did Colorado rank overall? (1- Best; 50-Worst)
Educational Attainment: 2
Quality of Education: 32
"Generally, the higher the level of education one completes, the higher their income potential and the lower their chances of unemployment become," the report says.
In terms of education attainment, Colorado had the highest percentage of residents with college experience or an associate's degree. The state also had the second-highest percentage of residents with a bachelor's degree. Meanwhile, the state ranked 49th when it came to average university quality.
The WalletHub provided graph below compares the median annual household income ranking and overall education rating by state.
West Virginia was called the least educated state in the country by the WalletHub analysis.
See the full analysis and methodology here.
