A recent data analysis from WalletHub sought to compare American states in terms of whether or not they're a good place for millennials to live. Considering 34 key metrics, the company looked at data from the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, to make their final determination.
Overall, the state of Colorado ranked 10th, though it was also dubbed one of the least affordable spots.
Colorado's high rank was driven by a fifth-place rank in the category of 'Quality of Life.' One data point included in this category was 'share of millennials,' with Colorado having the third-highest share of millennials among all states plus DC (with DC ranking first for this data point overall). With millennials defined by PEW Research as anyone born between 1981 and 1996, a 2021 Westword article put Colorado's share of millennials at 23.26 percent of the state's population.
Colorado also ranked among the top ten in data categories of 'civic engagement' and 'economic health,' ranking 9th and 10th, respectively. 'Civic engagement' looked at voter turnout, volunteer rates, and whether or not a state had a millennial caucus, while 'economic health' looked at share of millennial newcomers, average earning growth, and median student loan debt.
Colorado would have performed much higher on the overall ranking if it could have improved in one category – affordability. With an affordability rank of 49th, Colorado ranked the lowest in this category among the top 32 spots (Hawaii ranked 33rd overall with an affordability rank of 51st). The 'affordability' category of data points included metrics like the cost of a Starbucks latte, housing costs, and home ownership rates.
While it might be easy to assume that "all of the best places to live aren't affordable," that's not necessarily the case. Two spots on the top ten overall ranking also ranked among the top ten most affordable spots, Washington, ranking first overall and sixth in terms of affordability, and Illinois, ranking fifth overall and second in terms of affordability.
Mississippi ranked as the worst place for millennials to live, ranking 50th in the 'quality of life' category and 51st in terms of 'economic health.'
See the full ranking and methodology here.
