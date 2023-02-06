Courtney W. Mallery and his wife Nicole, a black couple that own and operate Freedom Acres Ranch in El Paso County, are claiming that they have been on the receiving end of a racially charged "reign of terror" from community members, strangers, and deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
According to the couple, who have recently opened up online about their experiences, they have been the victims of several attacks, including stolen cattle, mutilated cattle, damaged property, and intimidation.
In an interview with ARK Republic, the Mallery's reported that they have found several butchered goats on their property, had a calf stolen, and had one of their dogs and several of their pigs poisoned.
"We are a family of United States Marine Corps Veterans. In spite of fighting for our country, my family and I have faced threats of lynching and hanging and now live in constant fear for our lives in rural Colorado Springs," C.W. Mallery said in an online petition that has received more than 2,440 signatures.
The petition calls for the removal of an El Paso County sheriff's deputy that they claim was complicit in the attacks, and for an independent investigation to be conducted by the Attorney General of Colorado.
"The person that is behind all of this racism, discrimination, terrorism, denial of police service, and giving the commands and okay to continue to harass us is corrupt, racist Deputy Emory Ray Gerhart," the petition reads.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) vehemently denied these allegations in a statement that was released on February 2. They also reported that the author of the ARK Republic story did not reach out to them for comment before publishing.
EPSCO did confirm that they have investigated 19 complaints filed by or involving the Mallerys and responded to over 170 calls for service in the last two years.
"The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to fostering safety for our community and our neighbors while ensuring Constitutional and civil rights are upheld regardless race, color, national origin, or any other legally protected characteristic. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office takes all allegations of crime and civil rights violations seriously," the statement reads. According to EPCSO, they believe documents, records, and body camera footage related to complaints and calls for service "prove that it and its employees acted in an appropriate and professional manner in all of their interactions with the individuals."
On Monday, Courtney Mallery was arrested for stalking, tampering with water/utility, and theft. The Mallerys claim that these charges are yet another attempt by "corrupt" members of the sheriff's office to silence him.
A video of the arrest was posted on Instagram on Monday where Nicole encourages viewers to "flood the lines" at the sheriff's office.
"Please make calls to the sheriff's office to ensure that Courtney Mallery is not harmed while he’s in custody," the post reads.
"I am not well. But this is part of it. It's a part of the hate crimes and false accusations that Officer Gerhart makes," Courtney said in the video.
A video of the arrest can be found below:
According to the Instagram page 'blackfarmlandownersmatter', a protest has been planned to take place at the Denver capitol building on February 17 from 9 AM until 1 PM.
A GoFundMe page has been created for the couple that has already raised more than $30,000.
"We are asking that you can help our family members out at a time when they are in the fight for their lives, the fight for freedom and the fight for their land, fight to maintain a family legacy now and generations to come. They are FIGHTING TO FARM WHILE BLACK IN AMERICA!" the GoFundMe reads.
I'd be mighty surprised if what Courtney Mallery's allegations are true. Mr. Mallery needs to produce some evidence -- like EPSO has. Until he produces evidence, this is all just his unverified chatter.
This story is too vague. Typical of modern journalists. There are at least three sides to this story, including neighbor complaints, but the only thing we know for sure is he was picked up on an outstanding warrant. MSgt, USAFRet
How disgusting for a veteran of this country to be treated in such a way by a bunch of racist hoodlums. And to make things worse, I'll be willing to bet that at least some if not most of them are alleged Christians who bring shame to the name of our Lord Jesus.
