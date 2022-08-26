MacGregor Ranch, located in the Black Canyon Creek area of Estes Park, has recently experienced a high volume of vandalism and trespassing, according to a recent Facebook post from the ranch.
"Litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching have been recent issues making the educational and preservation efforts of our board, employees, and volunteers feel wasted and unvalued in a community which the MacGregor family helped form," the post said.
Officials from the ranch say that the vandalism is a growing issue that they can no longer ignore.
MacGregor Ranch was first founded in 1873, spreading across roughly 2,400 acres of land near Rocky Mountain National Park.
"If you are willing to stay on the trails to help our wonderful Rocky Mountain National Park preserve its natural surroundings, please have the same respect for MacGregor Ranch as you pass through the conservation easement. The roads you may see on the property are not trails and we kindly request that you do not leave the trail to walk on the road or any other portion of ranch property. There are 'No Trespassing' signs as clear indicators if you happen to get a bit confused by where the Rocky Mountain National Park Lumpy Ridge trail leads," ranch officials said in a Facebook Post.
Graffiti, littering, and other forms of vandalism are against the law in Colorado and can result in hefty fines and even jail time in some cases. These acts are also against the principles of Leave No Trace, which help to protect the state's natural spaces.
(1) comment
Isn't there a MacGregor room plaque in the Stanley Hotel?
