While data points to population growth slowing a bit in Colorado, the state's population is still expected to keep increasing. By 2030, an estimated 6.5 million people will call the Centennial State home, up from 5.8 million people in 2020 – a 12 percent increase (716,718 new residents) in a decade. Though that growth is less than the 15 percent growth (753,706 new residents) that took place during the decade of 2010 to 2020, growth will still have a major impact on Colorado's demographics.
Two impacts of the growth will likely be a more ethnically diverse and older population.
Currently, about 68 percent of Colorado's population identifies as non-Hispanic white. By 2030, this percentage share is expected to drop to 64 percent.
This shift is expected to be driven by big growth of Colorado's Hispanic population. Expected to increase 32 percent in just 10 years, Colorado is projected to add 410,437 Hispanic people to its population by 2030, with the Hispanic population set to account for close to 26 percent of the state's population compared to just 22 percent now.
The state's Asian and Pacific Islander population is also expected to see a big uptick, increasing 38 percent to account for 4.8 percent of the state's population compared to just 3.9 percent today. This increase will bring the state's Asian and Pacific Island population to roughly the same level as the state's Black population by 2030.
While Black and American Indian populations are expected to increase with population growth, the population share that these groups account for is expected to remain roughly the same. The Black residents of Colorado currently make up about 4.7 percent of the population while American Indians make up about 0.8 percent.
Colorado's population is also expected to grow older, with the average* Coloradan expected to be aged at about 40.25 years in 2030 compared to roughly 38.5 years in 2020.
While 32 percent of the state's population was under 25 during the 2020 census, this share is expected to drop to 28 percent by 2030. Meanwhile, the 65-plus age group is expected to rise from 15 percent (2020) to 18 percent (2030) in terms of population share.
The largest group of Coloradans will still be those age 25 to 44, which accounted for 29 percent of the state's population in 2020. Come 2030, this group is expected to represent 30 percent of the state's population.
As Colorado's population heads toward 6.5 million by 2030, changes will come with it. And that growth and change isn't expected to stop, with some projections putting Colorado at 8.7 million residents by 2050.
*All data in this piece comes from 2020 and can be seen on the state website here. The 'average age' calculation in this piece assumes that the 65-plus age group averages at 74.5 years, which is a similar jump compared to previous age group tiers presented by the Colorado State Demography unit of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. This is meant to show how this number might change and is an estimation, not something that's exact.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.