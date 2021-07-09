Wheat Ridge Police are asking for help in identifying three suspects connected to the theft of two camping trailers.
Police are searching two males and a female caught on camera stealing two camping trailers. The trailers were parked in the sales lot at Cousins RV, located at 4100 Youngfield Street, according to police.
Surveillance footage captures the suspects driving away from the business with the trailers attached to two trucks.
Anyone with information on the suspects or the trucks they were driving is asked to contact Detective K. Smith of the Wheat Ridge Police Department at 303-235-2980.
