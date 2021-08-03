Lakewood Animal Control is asking for the public's help in tracking down a dog involved in a biting incident last week in Colorado.
Police say the child was reportedly bit after walking by a dog inside the Sunshine Laundromat in Lakewood. The biting incident happened on July 28 at 145 South Sheridan Boulevard.
The dog pictured is medium-sized with tan fur and white paws. According to police, the dog was accompanied by a male adult. The man was driving a white vehicle with a Colorado license plate of AFV-V07.
The extent of the child's injuries is currently unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lakewood Animal Control at 303-980-7300 and reference case number LK21-027838.
