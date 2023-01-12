Two Colorado police departments teamed up on Wednesday to work on their ice-driving skills. What better place to do that than a frozen mountain lake?
According to a post on Twitter, the Broomfield Police Department and the Georgetown Police Department sent their vehicles through an ice driving course which appears to be set up on Georgetown Lake. Georgetown Lake is home to an ice racing club that hosts events on weekends in January and February, so locals are used to seeing vehicles cruise across its solid surface.
A clip of the wild driving can be seen below, showing an officer regaining control as a police SUV starts to slide on the snow and ice:
On Wednesday, our team of driving instructors spent the day training with the Georgetown PD on their ice driving course. In the video, an officer works on regaining & keeping control of a patrol car as it spins out. The course is set up on a frozen lake! pic.twitter.com/myZxbh4aUP— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) January 12, 2023
Looks like those planning to give law enforcement chase on an icy night should think twice – especially if they're in Georgetown or Broomfield.
For the ice to be thick enough to hold a vehicle of that size, it's probably at least 12 to 15 inches thick.
Read more about ice thickness and safety here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
If a slide starts, remember to steer in the direction the rear is going and stay off the brakes and gas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.