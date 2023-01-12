Image: Broomfield Police via Twitter.

Two Colorado police departments teamed up on Wednesday to work on their ice-driving skills. What better place to do that than a frozen mountain lake?

According to a post on Twitter, the Broomfield Police Department and the Georgetown Police Department sent their vehicles through an ice driving course which appears to be set up on Georgetown Lake. Georgetown Lake is home to an ice racing club that hosts events on weekends in January and February, so locals are used to seeing vehicles cruise across its solid surface.

A clip of the wild driving can be seen below, showing an officer regaining control as a police SUV starts to slide on the snow and ice:

Looks like those planning to give law enforcement chase on an icy night should think twice – especially if they're in Georgetown or Broomfield.

For the ice to be thick enough to hold a vehicle of that size, it's probably at least 12 to 15 inches thick.

Read more about ice thickness and safety here.

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

If a slide starts, remember to steer in the direction the rear is going and stay off the brakes and gas.

