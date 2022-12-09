This month, the Woodland Park Police Department is introducing their Roadway Safety Gift Card program, which allows officers to give out AutoZone gift cards instead of issuing citations for equipment violations.
"The driver can then go and purchase new equipment to fix their vehicle without incurring out-of-pocket costs. During the holidays, we couldn’t think of a better time to start this program," the police department said in a Facebook post.
According to officials, the program was created to minimize the financial burden of vehicle repairs and reinforce the importance and safety of functioning equipment on Colorado roads. An ending date for this program was not specified.
"Thank you to our local Advance Auto store team and to General Manager Isaac Velez for their partnership," the post reads.
(1) comment
That might be a good thing.
