A Colorado pizza joint recently placed 7th in the 'Best Square Pizza' category at the 2023 International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Urban Field Pizza Market, located in Longmont, opened its doors just under a year ago in late April of 2022. The restaurant is known for their creative recipes.
"We’re so much more than great pizza! With a chef-driven and guest-facing approach, Urban Field Pizza and Market offers unique interpretations and cultural twists of grandma’s classics utilizing local, fresh ingredients," the restaurant's website reads.
At this year's International Pizza Expo, the restaurant's Chef, Nick Swanson, entered his 'The Build-Out' pizza into the square pizza competition. The pie was up against 50 other competitors in that category.
The Build-Out has caramelized onion cream, fontina, parmesan, confit garlic, prosciutto di parma, arugula, spiced truffle oil, lemon zest, cured egg yolk, and Maldon sea salt.
