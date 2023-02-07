According to TripstoDiscover.com, you don't have to travel around the world to get a great slice of pizza. In fact, you don't even have to leave Colorado.
Telluride's Brown Dog Pizza was mentioned on the website's 2023 '20 Best Pizza Joints in the US' list for its tasty 'za.
"A popular local hangout, it offers a pub-style atmosphere where families can be fed for less than the cost of a lift ticket. You can load up your pie with unique toppings like broccoli or prosciutto di Parma, but no matter what your pick, you’re sure to be pleased. Even those who are gluten-free won’t be disappointed," the list reads.
The website also mentioned that the restaurant won first place at the 2015 Pizza World Championships in Parma, Italy. Brown Dog claimed the 20th spot on the TripstoDiscover.com list.
Joe's Pizza in New York, New York was named the best slice in the country. The full list can be found of best pizza joints can be found here.
What other Colorado Pizza spots do you think should have been mentioned on the list? Let us know in the comments!
(2) comments
"...where families can be fed for less than the cost of a lift ticket." I hope so considering the walk-up price for an adult lift pass is over $200 at Telluride.
Crosscut Pizza in Nederland is very, very good! It's all in the dough and their wood-fired oven.
