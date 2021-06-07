Sally Sliger, right, Colorado's first $1-million winner for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, speaks as Colorado Governor Jared Polis, center, and the woman's husband, Chris, look on during a news conference to announce the awarding of the prize Friday, June 4, 2021, at the governor's mansion in Denver. Colorado will award four more $1-million prizes in the next month to residents who have been vaccinated. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)