A recent analysis by Family Destinations Guide has named a spot in Colorado among the best mountain climbing destinations in the Unites States.
"The US is spoiled for choice with beautiful scenery, and mountain climbing is a popular year-round activity which allows you to immerse yourself in the country’s natural beauty," the report reads.
The analysis looked at 600 mountainous locations across the country, to develop a top 10 list. Researchers analyzed Instagram hashtag data, TripAdvisor ratings, and TripAdvisor reviews to make the determination. Each area was given an overall "Peak Score" out of 30.
Colorado's Maroon Bells, located in White River National Forest, was named seventh on the list. The bells are made up by two peaks in the Elk Mountains, and are a very popular location for outdoor recreation.
According to the report, Maroon Bells has racked up 2,609 reviews on TripAdvisor, averaging 5 stars. It also says that the hashtag #maroonbells had been used 165,220 times.
Overall, the peaks were given an overall score of 16.9 out of 30.
