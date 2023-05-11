US News & World Report recently released their ranking of America's top national parks for 2023 to 2024 and Colorado failed to break the top 10.
Among a total of 63 parks, Rocky Mountain National Park ranked the highest – in 11th place. This was the only Centennial State national park to find a spot on their list of the 15 top destinations. Glacier National Park ranked first, followed by Grand Canyon National Park and Yellowstone National Park in 2nd and 3rd, respectively.
While Rocky Mountain National Park ranked 11th on the US News and World Report 'best parks' list, it ranked fourth in 2022 in terms of popularity based on annual visitation, with an estimated 4.3 million guests. Meanwhile, Colorado's lesser-known national parks were found much lower on the annual visitation list. Mesa Verde and Great Sand Dunes ranked 40th and 41st, respectively, with close to 500,000 visits each and Black Canyon ranked 48th with close to 300,000 visits.
Do you think Rocky Mountain National Park's 11th place ranking on the 'best parks' list is too low, too high, or just right? Let us know in the comments.
(1) comment
It really doesnt matter. It is so beautiful!
