Music-Taylor Swift

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Anti-Hero” released on Oct. 21.

 Evan Agostini - invision linkable, Invision

In case you haven't heard by now, many Taylor Swift fans across the country are irate after a pre-sale ticketing process for a huge upcoming tour went haywire on the TicketMaster website. As hopeful fans logged in with a special code, the website reportedly crashed or froze, making the process less-than-smooth.

In response, the chaos has gone viral, trending on social media, with countless related posts being made around the country. One thing is for sure – there's no shortage of people who really, really love Taylor Swift and her music.

Apparently, a few people behind the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Twitter pages are also fans of the record-breaking artist.

Joining in on the Taylor Swift hype, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife southwest region shared a video of an elk getting the 'zoomies,' using the clip to depict excitement for movement in the Taylor Swift ticketing queue. Two additional Colorado Parks and Wildlife accounts replied with a playful response.

See the cute clip below:

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

