In case you haven't heard by now, many Taylor Swift fans across the country are irate after a pre-sale ticketing process for a huge upcoming tour went haywire on the TicketMaster website. As hopeful fans logged in with a special code, the website reportedly crashed or froze, making the process less-than-smooth.
In response, the chaos has gone viral, trending on social media, with countless related posts being made around the country. One thing is for sure – there's no shortage of people who really, really love Taylor Swift and her music.
Apparently, a few people behind the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Twitter pages are also fans of the record-breaking artist.
Joining in on the Taylor Swift hype, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife southwest region shared a video of an elk getting the 'zoomies,' using the clip to depict excitement for movement in the Taylor Swift ticketing queue. Two additional Colorado Parks and Wildlife accounts replied with a playful response.
See the cute clip below:
Us every time the dot moves 2 millimeters in the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster queue. #Zoomies pic.twitter.com/ciuJ77Fk5A— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) November 15, 2022
(0) comments
