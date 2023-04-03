Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will try just about anything to convince the public not to feed wildlife, including their recent campaign where members of their team recorded parodies of popular songs with lyrics that discourage feeding wild animals.
So far, CPW has released four songs, including parodies of Jolene by Dolly Pardon, Hey Jude by the Beatles, Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana, and Imagine by John Lennon.
The lyrics for each song are changed to reflect the mission.
For example: "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene. I'm beggin' of you please, don't feed wildlife."
According to a news release from CPW, each song was written after "real-life events" of people feeding wildlife.
Check out all of the songs below:
"Under Colorado law, feeding big game animals is illegal because it puts wildlife health and safety at risk, and many cities have implemented additional feeding restrictions for squirrels and rabbits. Those in violation are subject to fines, and even worse, could cause the animal to become sick and die," CPW said.
