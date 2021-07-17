A park ranger in Colorado was struck with a vehicle after issuing an off-leash dog citation in the area, Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.
The park ranger, whose name was not released, saw 24-year-old Gregory Noriega with his dog off leash at Rabbit Mountain Open Space and approached him for the rule violation about 7:20 a.m. Saturday.
Officials said Noriega became verbally uncooperative with the ranger, then asked to sit in his vehicle because he felt he was experiencing an "asthma" issue.
The ranger allowed Noriega to sit in his vehicle and was behind the car to note the license plate. Noriega allegedly "gunned" the engine in reverse and hit the ranger. Noriage drove off and the park ranger had to jump out of the vehicle's path.
Noriega nearly caused a crash at Highway 66 and North 53rd Street, the Sheriff's Office said. Boulder County deputies attempted a "high-risk traffic stop," and Noriega was later arrested.
Noriga faces a charge of first degree assault and was taken to the Boulder County Jail.
The park ranger was transported to a hospital for minor injuries and released late Saturday.
