Located minutes from downtown Golden, Apex Park has been closed until further notice due to muddy conditions. While mud might sound like a mere inconvenience to some, traveling muddy trails can have lasting negative effects.
Traffic on muddy trails – whether it’s foot traffic, bike traffic, or otherwise – leads to erosion and soil compaction that can result in long-lasting damage that's often expensive and time-consuming to repair.
Erosion in muddy areas can be the result of travelers taking odd lines down the trail opposed to the norm. For instance, if a hiker is avoiding a mud puddle in the middle of the path, they may walk along a weaker edge of the trail not meant to bear weight. This breaks down the edge of the trail, often widening the path and destroying nearby vegetation. Pressing into the mud on a trail can also displace parts of the path – another factor that leads to misshapen or uneven trails.
Soil compaction is also a scary result of muddy trail usage. When soil compaction occurs, it hampers the ability of a trail to absorb precipitation. This can result in flooding and additional erosion.
When a park or trail is muddy, avoid it. If you happen to encounter mud on the trail, go through it, not around it. During times when mud may be present, opt to stick to local areas that are known to dry out faster or stick to gravel and paved paths in your area.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.