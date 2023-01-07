The Yeden Hemp Spa in Colorado Springs is debuting an oxygen bar as one their new services later this month, according to an announcement from the spa.
The bar's grand opening will be on January 20 at 5 PM, at 2616 West Colorado Avenue suite 18 2616.
"Join us for an evening of light refreshments, shopping, raffles and oxygen therapy. The first 20 people will receive a free 5 minute session (must be 18+). Session includes your choice of lavender or peppermint aroma therapy with oxygen," the announcement reads.
Everyone in attendance at the grand opening will also receive a BOGO coupon for their next session.
Recreational oxygen use has seen a spike in popularity in the last decade in the United States. Yeden spa officials claim that it can have a number of positive effects including helping with altitude sickness, headaches, hang overs, sinus issues, relaxation.
According to a report on the rise of oxygen bars by WebMD, "...oxygen "therapy" say it boosts energy levels, increases your endurance during exercise, helps you bounce back more quickly from physical exertion, provides relief from stress and pollution, increases your concentration, helps you relax, and eases headaches and hangovers."
For more information on the Yeden oxygen bar's grand opening, visit the event's website, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.