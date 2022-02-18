If you think it's frustrating and sometimes dangerous to drive in Colorado, you're not alone.
A recent data analysis published by WalletHub ranks Colorado as the 7th worst place to drive in the country in 2022.
While Colorado ranked 16th nationally when it came to the 'access to vehicles and maintenance' category of data points, that state otherwise performed poorly.
The state ranked 33rd in the 'safety' category, 38th in the 'traffic and infrastructure' category, and 40th in the 'cost of ownership and maintenance' category, with 31 relevant metrics being considered in total. Metrics addressed aspects of driving like gas prices, road conditions due to decay or weather, commutes times, and risk.
Most notably, Colorado ranked in last place when it came to car thefts. Recent data supports this ranking, showing that Colorado has more auto thefts than all other states, fewer than only Washington DC.
In regard to the other categories included in the WalletHub ranking, the 672 deaths on Colorado's roads in 2021 marked a 50 percent rise in automobile deaths over the past decade while the state's highway system quality ranked 37th nationally in the same year.
There's no doubt about it, drivers need to keep their eyes on the road while traveling in the Centennial State. But hey, at least passengers can enjoy those stunning Colorado views in the meantime.
Iowa ranked as the best state to drive, while Hawaii, Rhode Island, and Delaware were the worst three.
See the full data analysis and methodology here.
To find tips on navigating Colorado's mountain roads safely, click here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.