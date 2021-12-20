A data analysis by Move.org, an online moving assistance service, identified Colorado as the fifth 'most moved to' state in the country.
The website found that an estimated 20 percent of Americans experienced a move in 2021, based on a survey of 1,000 people.
"And while people’s reasons for moving varied, many moving customers cited political, ecological, and economic concerns among their motivations," the report read.
Colorado ranked behind North Carolina, California, Texas, and Florida (which came in first).
In the last decade, Colorado's population has grown at double the rate of the rest of the country, according to a report from the Colorado Sun.
In fact, in 2020 cities like Denver and Colorado Springs were called some of the most popular places to relocate in the US.
What may be more surprising is that the state also appeared on the 'most moved from' list, as well.
"In fact, almost all of the states people moved away from the most were also popular destinations for other movers. This means that while these states saw massive exoduses, they also got huge influxes of new residents," the report read.
The survey found that respondents primarily moved out-of-state for family reasons, lifestyle preferences, career reasons, and economic reasons.
Respondents listed their secondary reasons for moving as political reasons, lower taxes, climate change, lower living costs, better culture, and better weather.
See the full data analysis here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.