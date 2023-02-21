WITH Boulder Campus CU Boulder campus. Photo Credit: twilightproductions (iStock).

According to a recent report from USA Facts, Colorado is one of the most educated states in the country.

Data shows that 44.4 percent of Coloradans 25 or older have at least a Bachelor's degree or higher, which is second-highest share in the country behind only Massachusetts (46.6 percent) and significantly higher than the national average of 35 percent.

In addition to that, 8.3 percent of Coloradans have an Associate's degree, 19.6 percent have some college experience but no degree, and 20.1 percent have attained a maximum level of education at a high school diploma or the equivalent. Only 7.5 percent of Coloradans 25 or older have less than a high school diploma-level education.

See the full breakdown of education by state here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

(2) comments

flinr
flinr

Another one of those safe truck drivers we are always hearing about.

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Education can be a great thing. But in my 65 years I've seen a lot of educated morons who didn't have the common sense to come in out of the rain! Experience through hard work and commitment will serve you just as well and in some cases even better. In my youth I worked on the business end of a shovel alongside college educated folks for whom all that education amounted to little or nothing. And after decades of continuing to educate myself I landed a job with the largest winery in the world with my GED against five other guys with college degrees! It is what you decide to make of it.

