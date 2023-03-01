With a median household income of $6,855 monthly, Coloradans make the 9th-most compared to those in other American states. However, high home prices and mortgage rates make the state one of the least affordable nationwide.
According to data from a publication called Today's Homeowner, Coloradans buying a home today will be spending about 40.9 percent of their median household income to cover a monthly mortgage payment of $2,804, with a median Centennial State home price being $575,373. This assumes a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage at 6.15 percent.
Considering these numbers, Coloradans spend the 8th-largest chunk of their income on their mortgage nationwide.
While that's far from the 62.3 percent of their household income that those in Hawaii spend on a $4,403 monthly mortgage payment for a $903,318 home, it's more than double what some in cheaper parts of the country spend in regard to share of income.
West Virginia is the cheapest, with those buying homes spending just 16.5 percent of their median household income ($707 of their $4,271 income) on a mortgage, while Iowa, Kansas, and Oklahoma also have mortgage payments that fall under 20 percent of monthly household income.
But you know the saying – real estate is all about 'location, location, location.' Do you think Colorado is worth the higher price? Let us know in the comments.
See the full breakdown of who is spending what around the country here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(2) comments
Pretty sure the median household income is more than that. If not, home buying isn’t in anybody’s future with that little income—no matter where you live.
Colorado is a beautiful state but it’s quickly being overdeveloped and with no end in sight. It’s not the “place to live” it once was.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.