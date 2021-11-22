Colorado is on pace to have its most fatal year for motorists in the last 15 years (at least), according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
This year, 590 people have already died across the state in traffic accidents, which puts Colorado on track to match the fatality count of 2002, when 677 lives were lost, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) records show.
"After examination of 2021 fatal crash data, the Patrol has already begun to saturate three of the highest areas in the state for fatal crashes in an effort to curb this alarming trend," the release said.
Those high impact areas where CSP enforcement will increase include Castle Rock near I-25, Frisco near I-70, and near Fort Morgan.
"The two main causal factors are lane violations and driving under the influence," said Sergeant Troy Kessler.
CSP troopers are also clocking overtime hours for DUI enforcement and 'lowering their tolerance' on lane violations, according to officials.
"The days surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas are known to be some of the heaviest of the year for road travel. Colorado State Patrol’s saturation patrols and enforcement focus will remain in place through at least the end of the calendar year," the release said.
On November 24-28, DUI patrols will be on duty statewide.
“Your Colorado State troopers and local law officers will be sacrificing time with their families to eliminate the threat that impaired drivers present to motorists on our roadways,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol.
Last year, law enforcement arrested 354 impaired drivers on Thanksgiving week, CDOT records show.
“History has shown us that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the holiday weekend is an extremely popular time for people to gather and excessively drink. Don't ruin your holiday or anyone else's, plan for a sober ride," he said.
Denver-specific fatal crash data also reveals a deadly year, with Denver tying the record for highest amount of traffic-related deaths in the city since 2017 when the Vision Zero plan 'to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries' was implemented.
Since Vision Zero, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) records show that traffic-related deaths have increased every year, except 2020 when the number dropped from 71 in 2019 to 57 deaths.
