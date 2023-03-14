Investigators are still trying to figure out who killed 49-year-old Larry Fuller, who was shot to death while walking home from a bar in Ignacio in 2009.
According to a Monday news release, the Ignacio Police Department has recently asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to assist on the case.
Larry Fuller was killed on January 1, 2009 while walking home from the Sidekick Bar in Ignacio, just over an hour into the New Year. He was shot in the 300 block of Goddard Avenue.
"Investigators believe Fuller's death may have been the result of an altercation at the bar earlier that night," the release said.
CBI is asking that anyone with any information on this crime is asked to contact Agent Brandon Ludwig at 970-210-5941.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.