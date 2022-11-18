While many people would probably assume that Colorado is a great place for 'off the grid' living thanks to the many remote places and vast forests spread around the state, a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter showed that this isn't necessarily the case.
On a ranking where Iowa, Texas, and Kentucky rounded out the top three states for living 'off-grid', Colorado ranked 35th.
Categories of data that went into the overall score included feasibility (laws related to off the grid living, population density in rural areas), infrastructure (quality of roads, effectiveness of renewable energy), affordability (cost of living), climate (number of extreme days, sunshine, rain), and safety (crime rates, rural hospitals, pollution), with Colorado ranking the highest in affordability (3rd), but the lowest in feasibility (43rd).
The feasibility aspect is no surprise, as Colorado has some of the strictest water rights laws in the country. The state also has a rule about off-grid properties needing to be on at least 35 acres of property. Read more about the requirements of off-grid living in Colorado here.
The worst spot in the country for 'off the grid living' was determined to be New Jersey.
Do you think this ranking accurately depicts reality in Colorado? Let us know in the comments.
See the full LawnStarter ranking here.
Well we have a 22 panel solar system, we haul every week, sometimes go maybe two, to our 1500 gallon water tanks and have a septic system on our 2 1/2 acres and that's it, we are happy! If the power goes out we tough it out with Boston lamps and sometimes we use Emergency candles, also have a couple of Kerosene lamps if absolutely, lots of light during day if not too cloudy!
I just cannot cook, but can use BBQ with wood, briquets or whatever we can use!
We always have extra H2O for drinking if we need it! I keep pantry with food that we can eat in an emergency too, still like P B &J& Tuna Fish and whatever else I have ! we love the view too! Since we live in a Berm home we can stay warm as it stays around 68 when power goes off and we are all electric too! Since we both grew up back East in New York & Pennsylvania's Snow Belt we will survive!
I meant to say haul H2O every week,depends on how much company we have and laundry too!
