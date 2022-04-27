At the start of the pandemic, people seemed to be flocking to Colorado to take advantage of the work-from-home situation it offers, in close proximity to an outdoor escape. Recently crunched data shows that Colorado might not be the ideal work-from-home location that people thought it might be.
In April 2022, WalletHub published an analysis of all 50 states, plus DC, regarding how they fare when it comes to working from home looking at two main categories of criteria – 'work environment' and living environment.' Colorado ranked an unimpressive 29th overall.
While Colorado ranked relatively high when it came to 'work environment' metrics – 10th – the state performed poorly when it came to 'living environment,' ranking 45th.
Living environment criteria skirted entertainment options, such as outdoor reaction, which may have boosted Colorado's overall performance, focusing instead on data like average persons per household, number of homes for sale with swimming pools, and access to low-price internet.
While Colorado was shown to have the 2nd highest number of work-from-home employees pre-pandemic, it was also revealed that the state now ranks 47th in terms of cybersecurity and 49th in terms of share of potential telecommuters.
In 2021, the same data analysis ranked Colorado 12th nationwide when it came to working from home, with a 1st place rank in 'work environment' metrics. A 'living environment' rank of 47th brought the state's overall rank down that year. While Colorado's 'work environment' rank fell nine spots year-over-year, the 'living environment' rank improved by two.
As mentioned, this analysis does ignore a key category of data that's likely behind why so many Americans would love to work remotely in Colorado – convenient access to nature. It's likely the inclusion of data points touching on the state's many great trails and parks would have increased Colorado's performance in the ranking.
When it comes to finding a place to work remote, the key is finding a place that lets one live the life they seek to live. For many, that's Colorado.
The best state for remote work was determined to be New Jersey, while the worst state was Alaska.
See the full methodology of this ranking here.
