A recent data analysis from WalletHub ranked America's states based on safety, considering information like number of law enforcement employees per capita, debt per income ratio, road quality, and more. Fifty-five different metrics were placed into five categories – personal & residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety, and emergency preparedness – with Colorado ranking at 34th nationwide – or in other terms, as the 17th most dangerous state.
Colorado ranked the safest when it came to financial criteria, including factors like median credit score, fraud complaints per capita, and job security. The Centennial State claimed the 9th-place spot in this specific category, with 1st place being the safest.
Colorado ranked fairly average in personal safety (36th), road safety (30th), and emergency preparedness (28th) categories.
The category that ended up hurting Colorado's ultimate position the most was the workplace safety category, in which Colorado ranked a measly 45th. This category consisted of four criteria – fatal occupational injuries per 100,000 works, injuries and illnesses per 100,000 workers, median days lost due to occupational injuries and illnesses, and presence of occupational safety and health act plans.
The safest state on the WalletHub list was Vermont and the most dangerous was Louisiana. See the full list here.
