A Colorado native cactus will soon be removed from the federal threatened and endangered species list, thanks, in part, to conservation efforts by Denver Botanic Gardens.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service moved to remove the cactus, called Sclerocactus glaucus, from the list on April 10, according to a news release from Denver Botanic Gardens.
"Through data collected and analyzed by Denver Botanic Gardens’ scientists led by Michelle DePrenger-Levin, M.S. population biology research associate, it is projected that populations are stable and resilient," the release said.
The proposition has now entered a 60-day public comment period, which will determine if the delisting should go through. If so, the plant will be removed from the list in June 2023.
“Data collection on long-lived species, such as this cactus, is labor intensive and it takes years to see results,” says DePrenger-Levin. She adds, “It’s exciting to see my efforts lead to a better understanding of how this cactus survives through climate and human caused stressors and inspires me to continue work on this and many other rare and threatened species.”
