The Cliff Dwellings at Mesa Verde National Park. Image: Mesa Verde National Park, Facebook.

The Cliff Dwellings at Mesa Verde National Park. Image: Mesa Verde National Park, Facebook.

Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park has reopened after a three-day closure due to heavy snow.

The park first closed on February 14 with a significant storm in the forecast for that afternoon and night. It remained closed on February 15 and 16 as snow plows worked to remove more than a foot of snow from key roadways.

According to a park employee, snow mostly melted off of roads by February 17, and with the help of plow crews, the park was able to reopen.

According to the Durango Herald, the park has closed at least eight days this winter due to dangerous and impassable conditions.

A number of large snowstorms have hit the southwest region of Colorado, where Mesa Verde National Park is located, thus far this winter season. Snowpack in this area is roughly at 135 percent of the to-date median.

If you're planning to visit Mesa Verde National Park, roads might be safer, but trails could still be slick. Pack some traction to use in case.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.