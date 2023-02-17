Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park has reopened after a three-day closure due to heavy snow.
The park first closed on February 14 with a significant storm in the forecast for that afternoon and night. It remained closed on February 15 and 16 as snow plows worked to remove more than a foot of snow from key roadways.
According to a park employee, snow mostly melted off of roads by February 17, and with the help of plow crews, the park was able to reopen.
According to the Durango Herald, the park has closed at least eight days this winter due to dangerous and impassable conditions.
A number of large snowstorms have hit the southwest region of Colorado, where Mesa Verde National Park is located, thus far this winter season. Snowpack in this area is roughly at 135 percent of the to-date median.
If you're planning to visit Mesa Verde National Park, roads might be safer, but trails could still be slick. Pack some traction to use in case.
