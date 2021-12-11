According to recent data analysis from getcenturylink.com, Colorado is one of the top 25 states with the 'most Christmas spirit.'
The study evaluated each states online activity and area culture by identifying six key metrics including:
- Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%)
- Online shopping (via Google shopping trends) for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “Elf on a Shelf” (28%)
- Christmas music streaming (14.5%)
- Tweeting about Christmas (7%)
- Number of Christmas Tree farms per capita (7%)
- Charitable giving in the last documented tax year, as defined by the IRS (14.5%)
"We finalized our Christmas spirit ranking by calculating the weighted average for each state across all metrics," the study read.
Colorado ranked 21st, proving that the centennial state may have a few scrooges in the crowd but still has its fair share of Christmas Spirit.
New Hampshire ranked first over on the list, and Washington DC ranked last.
