A data analysis by 123RF.com, a website that provides royalty-free stock photos and content, has recently named Colorado one of the photography capitals of the United States. 

"With an estimated 38,420 professional photographers across the country, according to the US Census Bureau, many different factors can attract photographers to certain states and cities. Finding a location with the right mix of culture, job opportunities, income, and subject matter can be challenging, but some states can evidently offer more to photographers than others," a spokesperson from the website said in a news release. 

The website used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to make the determination. Colorado was named the third-best state for photography overall. 

"The analysis revealed that Colorado has the third-highest number of photographers, with 104.86 photography businesses per 100K people. Of the 5,961 total photographic service businesses in Colorado, 430 are employer establishments, while 5,531 are non-employer independent businesses," according to the report. 

Hawaii was named the top state for photography, with the highest number of photographers and service businesses. 

Sojourner
Sojourner

Of course we've got a lot of photographers. Colorado is one of the most photogenic places in the world. Lots to love here!

