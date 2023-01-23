Are you a big fan of America's favorite anti-social ogre? Colorado Springs' Black Sheep music venue is hosting an event you might not want to miss!
Set to take place on February 25, the venue is hosting 'Shrek Rave' with the slogan 'It's Dumb, Just Come Have Fun!'
The event is part of the 'Swamps Across America' tour, with attendees of the Shrek-themed 'rave' events encouraged to dress up like characters from the Shrek movie series for a night of electronic dance music.
Tickets range from $21 to $36.
Find more info here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.