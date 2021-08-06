Those expected to rock out this fall at the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within two days.
The 27th Annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival is scheduled to take place from Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19, 2021.
This year's festival will look very different than in the past with "verified” wristbands required to gain entry to each of venues including Telluride Town Park, blues stage, campground, and late-night venues.
“This is an important safety precaution implemented to protect our festival attendees, staff, artists, vendors, volunteers and community members. We are doing this to protect YOU and your fellow music lovers. The music industry collectively wants to continue to be able to bring music to you and is urging events to adopt these safety protocols, even when local or state regulations do not require it,” read's the festival's website.
This year's lineup includes Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Buddy Guy, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Samantha Fish, Anders Osborne, Larkin Poe, North Mississippi Allstars, The Allman Betts Band, Monophonics, Jamestown Revival, Liz Cooper, Amythyst Kiah, Hannah Wicklund, Quinn Sullivan, Bette Smith, Mitch Woods, Kevin Burt, King Solomon Hicks, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, Jeremie Albino,J & The Causeway, Gospel Comforters, Robert Lee Coleman, Herman Hitson, Sugar Harp, Albert White, Ardie Dean, Fred Thomas, Cary Morin And Ghost Dog, Dustin Arbuckle & Matt Woods, and Scramble Campbell
The festival also features stand up comedy featuring Troy Walker, Candice Thompson, Jenny Zigrino, and Elliot Woolsey.
The multi-stage celebration of music and craft beer offers an eclectic mix of live blues, funk, indie, rock, jam-band, gospel and soul performances accompanied by some of the best craft breweries in the country.
Telluride Blues & Brews Festival is a popular, three-day music festival set against a backdrop of stunning 13,000-foot mountain peaks.
Document verification will take place at a health check-in station found next to the festival box office at 300 E Pacific Street. Acceptable forms include an official COVID-19 vaccination certificate, or photograph of an original vaccination certificate. For those unvaccinated, a valid negative COVID-19 test will be required with a time-stamp of within 48 hours of festival check-in. Valid photo identification will also be required.
For more information, please visit tellurideblues.com.
So if you can still get Covid even if you are vaccinated then why aren’t they testing everyone!
