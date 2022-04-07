As lack of affordable housing continues to cause problems in Colorado's high country, one town has taken action to raise money for the issue.
According to a report from Summit Daily, the Town of Frisco has voted to increase the 10.725 percent tax on short-term rentals to 15.725 percent. This is expected to raise an additional $1.5 million in 2023, after going into effect on June 1, 2022. All additional funds collected are set to go toward local workforce housing.
While the majority of local residents supported the tax hike, some of those who didn't felt like the change either wouldn't do enough or was addressing the wrong problem given that short-term vacation rentals only account for 17 percent of the housing in Frisco.
These changes come as many mountain towns across the state struggle to house their local employees, with lack of affordable housing causing major issues. With employees unable to live nearby, many local businesses have struggled to stay staffed, sometimes closing doors as a result.
One thing often blamed for this lack of housing is the purchase of second-homes in the local area by wealthy part-time residents and how this can drive up prices. This tends to push home values out of the range that local wages can support.
Read the full in-depth report on this tax increase here.
Frisco is located in Summit County, near a number of ski resorts, including Breckenridge, Keystone, and Copper.
So weird. When locals who sell the property and take a profit, and then all the people in town who get paid by part-time owners (insurance agents, furniture stores, grocery stores, entertainers, etc.) they never seem to complain. Instead, they blame the out of greedy out-of-towners.. Hmm. Who are the greedy ones?
Rocket58 I have to agree with you on this! If people pay attention to their receipts and really check them they may not come or even tell their friends about going to Frisco or any other town or city to visit for the night! I would go during the day and leave my home really and take a picnic lunch and find a spot to eat it too1!
I guess no, more trinkets either, their loss too! Too bad for them and greediness too! Jess
