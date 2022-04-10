Recreational water rights on the Colorado River have been granted to the City of Glenwood Springs, following a years long process in Colorado water court.
Through a series of agreements, the city has secured a Recreational In Channel Diversion (RICD). This means that they can divert, capture, or control minimum stream flow in specific areas for a "reasonable recreation experience" according to the Colorado Water Conservation Board.
"The agreement also allows the city to create whitewater parks at three locations along the Colorado River. The parks could support numerous water-based activities, including rafting, tubing, kayaking, and boating," an official statement from the city said.
According to a report from the Summit Daily, Horseshoe Bend and Two Rivers are both being considered by the city as potential first sites.
“This agreement is an important step forward for the city of Glenwood Springs,” said Bart Miller, WRA’s Healthy Rivers Program director.
“These new rights will support whitewater festivals in late June and early July when the area is one of the most popular places in Colorado for rafting, kayaking, and paddle-boarding. This is great news for Glenwood Springs’ economy and all who enjoy experiencing Colorado whitewater and shows how healthy rivers can work in concert with meeting future water needs by a range of interests," he said.
It's about time that Colorado entrepreneurs/businesses are allowed to (responsibly) use the waterways in this state to create recreational opportunities and experiences for those within the state.
