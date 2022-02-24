According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there's still no estimate available for when the single road that travels into the tiny mountain town of Silverton will reopen.
As winter weather rolled through the state this week, US Highway 550 faced serious impacts due to increased avalanche risk, with several triggered and natural slides coming down onto the road. One of the triggered slides covered 200 feet of pavement with 8 feet of snow.
With Highway 550 being known for its steep grades and big drop-offs, it's no surprise that Red Mountain Pass, found along the road coming into to Silverton from Ouray, has been closed to travelers, along with Molas and Coal Bank passes, which are found south of the town and on the way to Durango. The closure of US Highway 550 in both directions means the town is cut off.
As far as the local residents go, most are probably used to this type of thing happening during winter months. A tiny town of about 700 people, these residents are used to a remote mountain life. For example, the local grocery store – Silverton Grocery – posted on Facebook that they are open amid the road closure, having snuck a truck in prior to the storm to stock up with supplies for locals.
So for now, Silverton is shut off to the rest of the state as avalanche danger along this road remains high with more snow on the way. These passes will open back up eventually and when they do, those updates will be found on the CDOT website.
"the single road that travels into the tiny mountain town of Silverton" - there is also Route 110 that goes north and northeast from Silverton to Howardsville - quite possibly not open this time of the year
